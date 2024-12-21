Three of eight drones that attacked Kazan targeted defense industry facilities — head

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are outraged by the massive drone attack. We understand that there are issues with defense enterprises, but we never thought or expected that our enemy would attack residential buildings. Of the eight drones, only three targeted defense industry facilities, and they were all destroyed. They went the other way, they hit residential buildings, and this time - Saturday - many people were resting, sleeping. By chance or by our luck, there are no casualties or fatalities," Minnikhanov said.The Tatarstan head also noted that all operational services in Kazan worked well when dealing with the aftermath of the drone attack. "The situation is under control. Everyone who needed help received it," he said.The explosives on some of the drones that attacked Kazan did not go off, Minnikhanov added."Explosives did not work on some drones, they are now being detonated. That is why we have taken measures to evacuate people. The situation is stable, controlled," he said in a video message distributed by his press service.He noted that operational meetings of all services were held with the participation of the servicemen. "We have decided what measures we need to take to prevent such threats, especially to civilian facilities. I appeal to the citizens: be calm, all measures will be taken," the Tatarstan head said.

