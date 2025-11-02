Three suspected drug smugglers killed in US strike in Caribbean -VIDEO

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a roundtable on criminal cartels in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens. Evan Vucci/AP

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday that American forces have conducted another deadly strike on suspected drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea, News.Az reports citing the NPR.

Hegseth in a social media posting said the vessel was operated by a U.S.-designated terrorist organization but did not name which group was targeted. He said three people were killed in the strike.

It's at least the 15th such strike carried out by the U.S. military in the Caribbean or eastern Pacific since early September.

"This vessel—like EVERY OTHER—was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth said in a posting on X.

The U.S. military has now killed at least 64 people in the strikes.

Trump has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States. He has asserted the U.S. is engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels, relying on the same legal authority used by the Bush administration when it declared a war on terrorism after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

News.Az