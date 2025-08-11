Yandex metrika counter

Three teenagers arrested after man dies in Kent

Kent Police have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of murder following the death of a man on the Isle of Sheppey.

Officers responded to reports of a serious assault and altercation in the Warden Bay Road area of Leysdown-on-Sea shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The three teenagers remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Officers attended along with paramedics and a man in his 40s was confirmed dead.

His next of kin has been informed.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15, have since been arrrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody pending further inquiries, police said.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

