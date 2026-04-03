Three UN peacekeepers wounded in Lebanon, says UNIFIL

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The United Nations force in Lebanon reported that a blast at one of its positions injured three peacekeepers, marking the third such incident in a week.

“This afternoon, an explosion inside a UN position … injured three peacekeepers, two seriously. They are all currently being evacuated to hospital. We do not yet know the origin of the explosion,” UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Sunday, an Indonesian peacekeeper was killed when a projectile exploded in a UNIFIL position, while another blast the following day killed two more Indonesian troops.

According to the UN, 97 force members have been killed in violence since UNIFIL was first established to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in 1978.

The force’s mandate finishes at the end of this year.

News.Az