Thunderstorms in Dallas and Kaufman counties may bring quarter-sized hail

The storms are expected to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized (1-inch) hail.

"At 12:39 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forney to Crandall to near Combine, moving east at 50 mph," News.Az informs via NWS.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees." Anticipate the thunderstorm to affect Talty around 12:45 a.m. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Heartland and Lake Ray Hubbard.

The NWS comments, "For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows."

This warning is in effect until 12:45 a.m.

