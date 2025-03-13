Tiger Woods is dating Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife

+ ↺ − 16 px

What happens on the golf course apparently doesn’t really stay on the golf course, News.Az reports citing The Daily Beast.

Citing four sources, the Daily Mail exclusively reported Thursday that esteemed golfer Tiger Woods and Donald Trump Jr. ’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, have been dating in secret for the past few months.

The pair have reportedly been together since Thanksgiving, and have discussed their relationship among their close circle with all of Vanessa’s five children—whom she shares with Don Jr.—being aware of the budding romance.

“Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving,” an unnamed source told the Mail. “She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week.”

(L-R) Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump and Donald Trump Jr., stand on stage before the start of the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together,” the source added. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

An additional source “close to the Trump family” also confirmed the relationship to People magazine, claiming that Trump Jr. is “cool” with the happy, new couple.

A representative for Woods did not immediately reply to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Vanessa’s representatives could not immediately be reached.

Alongside being an avid golfer, Vanessa has a slew of other similarities tying her to Woods. The duo both reportedly live 20 minutes away from each other in Palm Beach. Their children, Vanessa’s daughter Kai, 17, and Wood’s eldest children Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, also all attend the same private school—The Benjamin School which boasts a $38,595 yearly tuition—according to the Mail.

Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During The Genesis Invitational golf tournament last month, Woods and Vanessa were spotted arriving together with aspiring pro-golfer Kai swiftly in tow.

President Donald Trump is famously friends with Woods , who joined the president for a game of golf as recently as last month and attended a Black History Month reception at the White House a few short weeks after. In 2019, Trump awarded Woods with a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his embodiment of “American excellence, devotion, and drive. ”

Tiger Woods speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a reception honoring Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on February 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Vanessa and Trump Jr. were married for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. The couple share 5 kids together: daughters Kai and Cloe, and sons Donald III, Tristan and Spencer.

Meanwhile, Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren were married for six years before their divorce in 2010. The couple welcomed two children together, daughter Sam Alexis and son Charlie Axel.

News.Az