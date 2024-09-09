Tight race for US presidency: Trump, Harris neck and neck ahead of debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the US presidential election only two months away, recent polls show a tight contest between Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

A survey by The New York Times and Siena College indicates Trump holds a slight edge with 48%, just one percentage point ahead of Harris. However, when considering national poll averages, Harris leads with 49%, giving her a 2-point advantage over Trump.These close numbers underscore the competitive nature of the race as both candidates prepare for their first televised debate on September 10. Scheduled to be held at ABC News’ studios in New York, this debate will be a pivotal moment as they seek to sway voters before the November 5 election.Nearly 30% of respondents admitted they were not well-informed about Harris’s political positions, which could pose challenges for her in solidifying voter support. In contrast, most voters feel they have a clear understanding of Trump’s political views.As the election nears, both candidates are expected to ramp up their campaigns, focusing on crucial battleground states and undecided voters who could ultimately determine the election outcome.

News.Az