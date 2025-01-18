TikTok faces US ban deadline as users brace for fallout

+ ↺ − 16 px

The company said late Friday that it will go dark in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden's administration provides assurances to companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.The ban would be enacted under a law signed by President Joe Biden in April and mark the first U.S. shutdown of a major social media app -- with TikTok boasting about 170 million domestic users and an estimated $20 billion in 2025 revenue.The platform has until Sunday to cut ties with its China-based parent ByteDance or shut down its U.S. operation to resolve concerns it posed a threat to national security.Supreme Court justices upheld the ban on Friday in a unanimous decision and a White House statement suggested Biden would not take any action to save TikTok before the deadline.Without a decision by Biden to formally invoke a 90-day delay in the deadline, companies providing services to TikTok or hosting the app could face legal liability. It is not clear if TikTok's business partners, including Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), will continue doing business with it before Trump is inaugurated on Monday.Uncertainty over the app's future had sent users - mostly made up of younger people - scrambling to alternatives including China-based RedNote. Rivals Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Snap had also seen their shares rise this month ahead of the ban, as investors bet on an influx of users and ad dollars.Marketing firms reliant on TikTok have rushed to prepare contingency plans this week in what one executive described as a "hair on fire" moment after months of conventional wisdom saying that a solution would materialize to keep the app running.There have been signs that TikTok could make a comeback under incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, who wants to pursue a "political resolution" of the issue and had last month urged the Supreme Court to pause implementation of the ban.Trump said on Friday the decision on the future of the TikTok app will be up to him, but he did not provide any detail about what steps he would take. Media reports have said that he was considering an executive order that would suspend the enforcement of the TikTok sale-or-ban law for 60 to 90 days.TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend the U.S. presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 and sit among high-profile guests invited by Trump, a source told Reuters.Suitors including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt have expressed interest in the fast-growing business that analysts estimate could be worth as much as $50 billion. Media reports say Beijing has also held talks about selling TikTok's U.S. operations to billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk, though the company has denied that.Privately held ByteDance is about 60% owned by institutional investors such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and General Atlantic, while its founders and employees own 20% each. It has more than 7,000 employees in the U.S.

