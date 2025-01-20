TikTok waits for Trump reprieve as China signals willingness for deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump is anticipated to give TikTok additional time to reach an agreement after he takes office on Monday, as China has indicated its willingness to negotiate a deal that would allow TikTok to remain in the U.S. market, News.az reports citing Reuters .







The short video service used by 170 million Americans was briefly taken offline for U.S. users on Saturday, hours before a law that said it must be sold by its Chinese owner ByteDance on national security grounds took effect on Sunday. U.S. officials had said that under ByteDance, there was a risk of Americans' data being misused.TikTok restored access on Sunday, and thanked Trump for providing the assurances TikTok and its business partners that they would not face hefty fines to keep the app running. The app and website were operational on Monday, but TikTok was still not available for download in the Apple and Google app stores, suggesting the two companies were waiting for clearer legal assurances."Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it," Trump said at a rally on Sunday ahead of his inauguration, adding that the U.S. will seek a joint venture to restore the app used by half of Americans.Trump had earlier said he will issue an executive order to give TikTok a reprieve from the ban after he takes office, a promise TikTok cited in a notice posted to users on the app.That comes as China indicated for the first time it would be open to a transaction keeping TikTok operating in the U.S.When asked about the app's restoration and Trump's desire for a deal, China's foreign ministry told a regular news briefing on Monday that it believed companies should "decide independently" about their operations and deals."TikTok has operated in the U.S. for many years and is deeply loved by American users," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. "We hope that the U.S. can earnestly listen to the voice of reason and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for firms operating there."The debate over TikTok comes at a tense moment in U.S.-China relations. Trump has said he intends to place tariffs on China but has also indicated he hopes to have more direct contact with China's leader.Trump saving TikTok represents a reversal in stance from his first term in office. In 2020, he aimed to ban the app over concerns the company was sharing Americans' personal info with the Chinese government. More recently, Trump has said he has "a warm spot in my heart for TikTok," crediting the app with helping him win over young voters in the 2024 presidential election.In August 2020, Trump signed an executive order giving ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok but then blessed a deal structured as a partnership rather than a divestment that would have included both Oracle and Walmart taking stakes in the new company.Not everyone in Trump's Republican Party agreed with efforts to get around the law and "Save TikTok".Republican senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts said in a joint statement: "Now that the law has taken effect, there is no legal basis for any kind of 'extension' of its effective date. For TikTok to come back online in the future, ByteDance must agree to a sale that satisfies the law's qualified-divestiture requirements by severing all ties between TikTok and Communist China."The U.S. has never banned a major social media platform. The law passed overwhelmingly by Congress gives the incoming Trump administration sweeping authority to ban or seek the sale of other Chinese-owned apps.

News.Az