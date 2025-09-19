Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci end nearly two-year relationship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood director Tim Burton and actress Monica Bellucci have decided to part ways, ending their romantic relationship after almost two years together.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, shared the spotlight when Bellucci appeared in 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a short statement about their break-up, the former couple said they have “decided to part ways”, though they have “much respect and deep care for each other”.

Burton and Bellucci were last seen together in June at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Sicily.

They were understood to have connected with each other at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022.

Bellucci lated confirmed their relationship in June 2023, telling Elle France: “What I can say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all.”

“It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life,” the 60-year-old added.

“I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the first time the pair had ever worked together, with Bellucci playing Delores, the ex-wife of Michael Keaton’s demonic lead character.

Speaking at its premiere, Bellucci said: “I’m so honoured to be part of this film and to come into Tim’s world.”

She added: “Tim is an artist and he knows how to make situations that are fantastic and horrific and comic and emotional all at the same time. He helped me so much to create this monster, more than a monster, she is a creature. She is mean but also charming. “She is a metaphor of life. Tim told me about the character and said he thought of me, and he showed me what he thought. “Tim loves Italy and he loves Italian films and he has showed me so many many films. I have discovered [Italian horror director] Mario Bava thanks to him.” Bellucci, best known for her roles in Irreversible and Malena, previously dated French sculptor and model Nicolas Lefebvre between 2017 and 2019. Bellucci has been married twice. She married Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso at the age of 20, but they divorced after six months. She married French actor Vincent Cassell in 1999, before their divorce in 2013. They share two daughters, Deva, 19, and Leonie, 13. Burton, meanwhile, was famously in a long-term relationship with actor Helena Bonham-Carter. They were together for 13 years before separating in 2014. They share two sons, Billy, 20, and Neil, 16.

