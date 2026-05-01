Tim Cook celebrates India's ascent as Apple's next major growth engine

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Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed immense optimism regarding the company's trajectory in India, as the tech giant eyes record-breaking growth in the region.

Recent financial reports and strategic expansions indicate that India has become a primary engine for Apple's global revenue, driven by a surging middle class and a robust shift toward high-end smartphones, News.Az reports, citing Business-Standard.

The company is doubling down on its local presence by expanding its retail footprint and shifting more of its manufacturing supply chain to Indian soil. Cook highlighted that the brand's momentum in the country is not just about sales figures, but also about the deepening integration of Apple services and the developer ecosystem within the Indian market.

News.Az