Timberwolves and Mavericks set for showdown in Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) face off against the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) on Tuesday at Target Center, marking a key early-season Western Conference matchup.

Both teams are coming off wins, with Minnesota defeating the Toronto Raptors 112-101 on Saturday and Dallas taking down the Utah Jazz 110-102 last night, News.Az reports.Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with Minnesota as a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under set at 220.5 points. The Timberwolves are -198 on the moneyline, while Dallas sits at +162. SportsLine’s Projection Model, known for consistent returns on NBA picks, has simulated this matchup 10,000 times to provide insights.Guard Anthony Edwards is key for the Timberwolves, averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Forward Julius Randle, another reliable scorer, logs 24.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. Together, they offer Minnesota a powerful offensive lineup.Luka Doncic continues to dominate for the Mavericks, averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. Newly added guard Klay Thompson has provided steady scoring, reaching at least 18 points in all three games this season.The SportsLine model is leaning towards the under on the total points, projecting around 219 points combined. It also identifies one side of the spread as a solid bet. For full picks and analysis, head to SportsLine.

