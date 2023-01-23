Tiny Kox re-elected PACE president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tiny Kox (Netherlands, UEL) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), News.Az reports.

He obtained 175 votes during the winter session of PACE, which started today.

According to the vote, Tiny Kox was elected as the President of the institution for a period of 2023.

His colleague Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko won 44 votes.

News.Az