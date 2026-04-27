Tokyo Electron cuts executive over China links

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Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron has cut ties with a senior executive after uncovering links to investment vehicles connected to emerging Chinese competitors.

The executive, identified as Jay Chen, was found to have associations with funds backing a new wave of semiconductor firms in China, raising concerns within the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes at a time of intensifying global competition in the semiconductor industry, where Japanese, American, and European firms are increasingly wary of China’s rapid technological advancement and state-backed investments.

While the report cited sources familiar with the matter, the development has not been independently confirmed, and Tokyo Electron has yet to publicly comment.

The decision highlights growing sensitivity around potential conflicts of interest and strategic risks in the chip sector, particularly as geopolitical tensions continue to shape the future of global technology supply chains.

News.Az