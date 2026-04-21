Tokyo's Haneda airport hit by traffic control glitch; flights delayed

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Haneda Airport in Tokyo experienced a malfunction in its air traffic control system on Tuesday morning, leading to flight delays and cancellations, according to Japan’s transport ministry, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The issue occurred at around 7:15 a.m. and appears to have prevented the transmission of Haneda’s flight plans to other airports across the country, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

Although the system was restored approximately 15 minutes later, the disruption affected flight schedules at Haneda as well as at other airports.

As of 10 a.m., All Nippon Airways had canceled 30 domestic flights, mainly serving routes to and from Haneda, while Japan Airlines had canceled 53 flights. The cancellations impacted around 14,000 passengers, according to the airlines.

News.Az