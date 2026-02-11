Japan Airlines says up to 28,000 users affected by data breach

The airline stated that the breach involved its Same-Day Luggage Delivery Service, which transports passengers’ baggage from airports to designated hotels, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Unauthorized access by a third party occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. local time on Monday.

According to JAL, the compromised data relates to customers who have used the service since July 10, 2024. The information that may have been leaked includes names, email addresses, and phone numbers. The airline emphasized that credit card numbers and passwords were not affected.

However, additional travel-related details — such as flight numbers, departure and arrival airports, and hotel names — may also have been exposed.

JAL has temporarily suspended the luggage delivery service following the incident and clarified that no other airline services have been impacted.