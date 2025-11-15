Top 4 cryptos to watch as Bitcoin and Ethereum lead another brutal dip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Traders watch as Bitcoin and Ethereum extend their downtrend, with the market fighting to recover from a recent $2 billion crypto liquidation. With investors’ sentiment painting fear, savvy market watchers believe this prolonged consolidation often precedes historic breakouts. Here are the top cryptos to watch as the market bleeds red, led by one of the most impressive presales of the year: Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Layer 2 Power Play

When the market dips, smart money looks for strength, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Little Pepe. While major altcoins struggle, this meme-powered Layer 2 token continues to attract millions in presale capital. Now in Stage 13 at $0.0022, Little Pepe has raised over $27.4 million, representing a 120% increase from its initial round. Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin. It’s the fastest and safest Layer 2 blockchain designed to address the shortcomings of earlier meme projects. The ecosystem is entirely sniper bot–resistant, features zero buy/sell tax, and offers near-zero trading fees, making it one of the top cryptos to watch for real utility and viral potential. Its strict vesting schedule and CertiK audit further cement confidence, preventing pump-and-dump scenarios that cripple most meme launches. Add a meme-only Launchpad for future token launches and high-staking APY, and you get a sustainable model that turns hype into long-term value. Additionally, the Little Pepe Mega Giveaway is rewarding the biggest buyers from Stages 12–17 with over 15 ETH in prizes, thereby fueling community engagement during one of the most challenging market phases. As the frogs rally while others fade, LILPEPE is proving to be the standout of the dip.

Solana ETF Cooldown, But Bullish Setup Persists

Months of substantial gains aside, Solana's pulling back. SOL is down 5.4% to $157, as ETF inflow dipped to just $6.78 million, the lowest since its debut. With Bitcoin’s share now past 59%, investors are playing it safe, which has hit alternative coins hard.



Solana Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Yet, the story beneath the surface remains constructive. Since late October, Solana ETFs headed by Bitwise's BSOL and Grayscale's GSOL have raised $342 million. Institutional capital accumulates exposure when prices fall, suggesting a transitory downturn. Technically, SOL is forming a falling wedge pattern, often seen before major reversals. If price reclaims the $169–$170 level, it could target $300 in the next leg up. Overall, SOL's drop seems less like a collapse and more like a chance, holding its spot near the front line among the top cryptos worth watching before the year wraps up.

Aster Whale Accumulation Sparks Breakout Speculation

While most traders panic, whales are quietly accumulating ASTER. Big wallets have purchased more than 51 million coins, equivalent to approximately $53 million, since the start of November, despite struggling prices. This move hints that serious players still trust the asset underneath the surface noise. ASTER currently trades near $1.14, consolidating between $0.91 and $1.25. A decisive breakout above $1.25 would open the door to reclaiming October’s 55% losses.



Aster Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator has just flipped bullish, confirming volatility compression and hinting that a larger move is near. As long as support at $0.91 holds, ASTER’s setup remains extremely promising. With whale wallets positioning early and traders eyeing “The Void” zone above $1.25, Aster is shaping up to be one of the top cryptos to watch for a potential reversal play in this downturn.

Virtuals Protocol Rides AI Tokens Revival

For months, the VIRTUAL price was dropping, losing the $1 mark. However, it might be turning around as it soars toward $1.40. The token sits on a 5% weekly gain as narratives around Agentic AI tokens intensify.



VIRTUAL Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

On-chain inflows support this view, with large wallets accumulating steadily during the dip. Experts view VIRTUAL as a $10 candidate once the ongoing downturn is fully resolved and the bull cycle gains prominence. As AI narratives return to focus and new agents launch through Virtuals, traders may soon realize this quiet recovery could evolve into a full-fledged trend reversal.

Beyond the Dip, Accumulation Season Has Begun

While the headlines scream “panic,” savvy investors are quietly loading up. Little Pepe’s explosive presale, Aster’s whale accumulation, Solana’s ETF resilience, and Virtuals’ AI rebound all point to one thing: opportunity beneath the fear. The top cryptos to watch right now aren’t just surviving the dip; they’re building through it. And at the center of it all, Little Pepe continues to redefine what a meme coin can be: a real ecosystem, a real roadmap, and a real contender for 2025’s next big rally. Join the presale now at littlepepe.com before Stage 13 sells out, because when the market rebounds, the frogs may lead the charge.

