Top Azerbaijani, Serbian diplomats discuss strategic partnership in Munich

The ministers exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership agenda, as well as regional and international security issues, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

They underscored the importance of high-level mutual visits and highlighted the role of friendly relations between the leaders of both countries in strengthening the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership.

Discussions also covered the expansion of cooperation in economic, energy, high technology, transport, culture, humanitarian, education, and tourism sectors. Both sides expressed mutual interest in further enhancing collaboration.

Regarding regional and international organizations, the ministers hailed the continued support for each other's territorial integrity.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.