Cyberattack disrupts online services at Belgian hospitals

The disruption has affected digital patient services at Hospital aan de Stroom, Hospital Oost-Limburg, and Delta Hospital, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The incident has been linked to a cyberattack on Netherlands-based software company ChipSoft, which provides electronic patient record systems and healthcare platforms used by these institutions.

Hospital representatives stated that the cyberattack has not directly impacted internal systems or day-to-day medical operations. However, access to online patient records and digital services has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson for Hospital aan de Stroom confirmed that there are currently no indications that patient data has been compromised.

Healthcare services at the affected hospitals continue to function as normal, with only limited disruption expected.