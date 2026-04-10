Missile attack from Lebanon causes power outages in northern Israel

Damage was recorded at a packing facility in Metula, where a fire broke out after the strike, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

No casualties were reported.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said that around 25 rockets had been launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel since early Friday.

The reported rocket fire comes amid ongoing hostilities, as Israel has been conducting airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. These developments have occurred despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Earlier, a State Department official told Anadolu Agency that the US plans to host direct talks between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of continued ceasefire efforts.

However, a senior Lebanese source, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the upcoming meeting at the State Department would be preparatory in nature rather than formal negotiations.

The anticipated talks follow remarks by Donald Trump, who on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan involving Iran, noting that Tehran had presented what he described as a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations. While Pakistani mediators and Iranian officials indicated that the truce also applies to Lebanon, both Washington and Tel Aviv have denied that it includes the country.