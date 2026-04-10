Karan Johar praises Meryl Streep after emotional fan moment in Tokyo

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Indian filmmaker Karan Johar shared his excitement after meeting Hollywood actors Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway at a promotional event for The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Tokyo.

Johar, who collaborated with 20th Century Studios India for the event, posted photos on Instagram and described the experience as overwhelming, saying he was deeply inspired by Meryl Streep, whom he called a major influence on his understanding of acting, News.Az reports.

He also revealed he has watched The Devil Wears Prada 47 times, frequently quoting it in professional and social settings. Johar jokingly admitted that he was so starstruck during the meeting that his “knees were rattling.”

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with several Indian celebrities reacting positively to the encounter. Johar also praised the warmth of both actors and expressed excitement about the upcoming sequel.

News.Az