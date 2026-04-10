Fire on board: United Boeing 787 returns to Los Angeles, passengers evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 was forced to return to Los Angeles shortly after takeoff on March 2, 2026, following an engine fire that ultimately led to an emergency evacuation on the ground.

The aircraft, operating flight UA-2127 from Los Angeles to Newark with 239 passengers and 11 crew members on board, had just departed runway 25R when the crew stopped the climb at FL180 after receiving an indication of a fire in the left-hand GEnx engine, News.Az reports, citing The Aviation Herald.

The flight crew declared an emergency and safely returned to Los Angeles, landing on runway 25L. Initially, the situation appeared to be under control, and an evacuation was not deemed necessary. However, shortly after landing, the engine fire warning reappeared, prompting the crew to initiate an emergency evacuation.

According to a preliminary report released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the incident began during the climb at around 17,000 feet, when the crew experienced strong vibrations and observed a drop in engine performance. This was followed by alerts indicating a compressor stall and an engine fire.

The First Officer initially handled the aircraft before transferring control to the captain to perform the engine fire checklist. Both fire suppression bottles were discharged. Although the warning temporarily cleared, it later returned during the aircraft’s descent and again after landing.

The aircraft completed a single-engine approach and landed without further incident. However, after stopping on the taxiway, the crew decided to evacuate passengers as a precaution. Fire rescue teams arrived on the scene, deploying stairs and assisting with the evacuation process. Smoke was reported in the vicinity of the aircraft during the operation.

Post-incident inspections revealed soot and thermal damage around the engine core and the pylon connection. Further examination identified damage to the high-pressure turbine.

News.Az