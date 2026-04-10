YouTube Premium prices rise again in US without announcement

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YouTube Premium subscription prices in the United States have quietly increased again, with the changes taking effect on April 10, 2026, reportedly without any official announcement from the company.

YouTube’s ad-free subscription service has seen price adjustments across multiple plan tiers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Individual plans for YouTube Premium have increased to $15.99 per month, up from the previous $13.99.

Family plans have also seen a significant rise, moving from $22.99 to $26.99 per month.

The annual subscription option has increased from $139.99 to $159.99, while the Premium Lite tier has gone up from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

The adjustments represent another price change for the platform’s subscription offerings, affecting users across the United States.

For subscribers who process their payments through Apple, the individual plan is notably higher at $20.99 per month, a significant $5 difference compared to website-billed subscriptions. This disparity in pricing based on the billing method was highlighted in an email from YouTube to its subscribers, as observed in a Reddit discussion thread earlier today.

This is not the first instance of YouTube raising its Premium prices. The service last increased US rates in July 2023, when individual plans went from $11.99 to $13.99. In October 2022, the family plan price was raised to $22.99. Unlike previous adjustments, this current price hike lacks a public post or press release from YouTube.

The current pricing structure for YouTube Premium in the US is as follows: Individual plans are $15.99 per month, Family plans are $26.99 per month, Student and Premium Lite plans are both $8.99 per month, and the annual option is $159.99. Those billed via Apple will pay $20.99 per month for an individual plan. Meanwhile, according to a Reddit user, YouTube Premium prices in Canada have not yet experienced a similar increase.

News.Az