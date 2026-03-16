Top Chinese nuclear weapons scientist suddenly vanishes from State Academy website

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Profiles of several prominent Chinese defense scientists have suddenly disappeared from the official website of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, sparking speculation among observers and Chinese media.

According to reports, the profile of Zhao Xiangeng, one of China’s leading nuclear weapons researchers, is no longer available on the academy’s website. Zhao is known for his work in China’s nuclear weapons development programs and has long been considered one of the country’s most influential figures in the field, News.Az reports.

Chinese media outlets also noted that several other senior scientists linked to strategic defense projects have vanished from the site. Among them are Wu Manqing, a specialist in advanced radar technologies, and Wei Yiyin, a leading missile engineer.

The changes were reportedly noticed over the weekend when researchers and journalists found that their profile pages had been removed without any public announcement or explanation.

The Chinese Academy of Engineering is one of the country’s most prestigious scientific institutions and plays a key advisory role for the Chinese government in areas such as advanced technology, aerospace, defense systems, and nuclear research.

So far, Chinese authorities have not provided any official comment on the disappearance of the scientists’ profiles. Some analysts speculate that the removals could be linked to internal investigations or security-related decisions within China’s defense and research sectors, though no confirmation has been issued.

News.Az