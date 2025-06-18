Yandex metrika counter

Top European diplomats will hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday, source says

  • World
  • Share
Top European diplomats will hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday, source says
Photo: Reuters

Foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the EU's top diplomat will hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva, a German diplomatic source says, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The ministers will first meet with the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at the German consulate in Geneva before holding a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, the source said.

The plan has been agreed with the United States, the source added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      