Top officials seen at White House as discussions over Iran continue
Source: CNN
Senior administration officials were seen arriving at the White House on Saturday as the situation with Iran approaches a critical juncture, with a ceasefire set to expire in three days and the president saying Iran got “a little cute” as negotiations for a deal continue.
Trump remained in Washington over the weekend, hosting an Oval Office event where he signed an executive order on psychedelic treatments, as key members of his national security team cycled through the White House, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was already on site during the president’s event alongside HHS secretary RFK Jr.
By Faig Mahmudov