Top US Treasury official to step down amid dispute with Musk allies

David Lebryk, the highest-ranking career official at the U.S. Treasury Department, will be stepping down following a dispute with allies of billionaire Elon Musk, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The clash centered around access to a sensitive payment system used for distributing over $6 trillion annually in Social Security and Medicare benefits, federal salaries, government contract payments, and tax refunds.

Sources familiar with the matter say the disagreement involved Musk's surrogates and Lebryk’s team.

It was unclear why the team tied to Musk, who U.S. President Donald Trump has tasked with overhauling the government, sought access to the payment system, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Representatives for DOGE could not be immediately reached for comment. A DOGE spokesperson declined to comment to the Post.

Representatives for the U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Post said Lebryk could not be reached for comment.

The report did not say when Lebryk, who has served for several decades in nonpolitical jobs, would leave but said it would be soon.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Scott Bessent to serve as Trump's Treasury secretary.

