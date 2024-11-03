Tornado hits Oklahoma city as severe thunderstorm rolls through

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful thunderstorm hit the US city of Oklahoma early Sunday, bringing a tornado that touched down in the state capital.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said that a severe thunderstorm with a tornado was moving through eastern Oklahoma City, toward Midwest City and the nearby Tinker Air Force Base, News.Az reports, citing US media. “If you’re in the path of this storm, take cover immediately!” the agency said on social media. It warned of likely damage to homes, vehicles and trees.The Weather Service issued tornado warnings for over 300,000 people in parts of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, including Midwest City, Moore and Del City. Those warnings were set to expire early Sunday.It was not immediately clear if the extreme weather had injured anyone or damaged any property.The agency said several inches of rain had fallen, and that a further two to three inches was possible. A flash flood warning was in place early Sunday for parts of Canadian, Grady and Caddo counties.A tornado warning was also issued for parts of southern Oklahoma, including Duncan, Comanche and Velma, where the agency warned of hail the size of a golf ball and flying debris. Additionally, parts of northern Texas and southern and central Oklahoma were under a severe thunderstorm watch. The warnings were set to expire Sunday morning.

News.Az