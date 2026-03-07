Tornadoes kill four, injure more than a dozen in Michigan

The severe weather struck shortly after the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for the region. Videos circulating on social media from the towns of Three Rivers and Union City appeared to show massive tornadoes ripping roofs off buildings and sending debris swirling into the air, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Local media footage showed extensive damage, including collapsed structures, overturned vehicles, and downed trees, poles, and road signs.

Authorities reported three deaths and about a dozen injuries in Branch County, where Union City is located. In neighboring Cass County, officials confirmed one fatality and several additional injuries.

“Multiple large structures, including homes and pole barns, sustained damage ranging from major structural impacts to complete destruction,” Cass County officials said in a statement.

Hundreds of residents were left without electricity as the storms knocked down power lines and damaged infrastructure. Officials in Union City said the northern side of Union Lake was among the hardest-hit areas.

“We have multiple utility poles down, transformers damaged, and long stretches of power lines on the ground,” the city said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page. “Roughly two miles of power lines were brought down in that area alone.”

Power restoration could take several days as crews work to repair the damage.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the state activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the situation and support local authorities if needed.

State officials said local emergency responders were handling the immediate aftermath of what they described as a devastating evening for communities in southwest Michigan.