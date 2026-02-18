Mick Cronin ejects own player mid-game - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin removed one of his own players from the game during a matchup against Michigan State after a hard foul incident.





During the game, UCLA’s Steven Jamerson committed a heavy foul on Michigan State player Carson Cooper during a fast-break play. Officials ruled the play a flagrant one foul, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mick Cronin just ejected his own player from the game pic.twitter.com/5Xtdw8skTV — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 18, 2026

However, Cronin took further action by ordering Jamerson to leave the court and head to the locker room, effectively ending his participation in the game.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo later joked about the unusual decision, saying it was the first time he had seen a coach upgrade a foul penalty by removing his own player.

Michigan State went on to win the game 82–59. The moment quickly gained attention after video of the incident circulated online.

