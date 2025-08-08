Torrential rains batter Southern Japan, forcing mass evacuations - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torrential rain has struck Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, unleashing floods and mudslides that have forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate and prompting the highest-level weather warnings in parts of the region.

In Kagoshima Prefecture’s Aira city, a mudslide buried a home, trapping two residents who were later rescued and hospitalized, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Evacuation advisories have been issued to more than 360,000 people across Kagoshima and neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Television footage showed muddy water surging through swollen rivers, while streets in Kirishima city were submerged, with floodwaters reaching knee level inside a shopping mall. The severe weather has disrupted transportation, halting trains and buses and canceling dozens of flights in and out of Kagoshima.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced the formation of an emergency task force, pledging that “the government will do everything to protect your life and safety.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) forecasts continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Friday, fueled by a low-pressure system. JMA official Shuichi Tachihara warned of a growing risk of disaster, urging residents to take early precautions and move to safety before conditions worsen.

