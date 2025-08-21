Torrential rains in Niger kill at least 47, injure 70

Torrential rains in Niger kill at least 47, injure 70

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe rains in Niger since early 2025 have claimed 47 lives and injured 70 others, the Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC) announced.

The victims died due to the collapse of their homes -- most of which were built with clay -- or from drowning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The heavy rainfall has also affected 7,754 households and killed 257 livestock, according to the DGPC.

In 2024, heavy rains in the West African country resulted in 396 deaths, affected 206,474 households, and destroyed 158,767 homes.

News.Az