Tour bus crash in western New York leaves multiple dead - VIDEO

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed and several passengers remain trapped after a tour bus carrying 52 people overturned Friday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near Buffalo, according to New York State Police.

The bus was returning from Niagara Falls when the incident occurred.

The Thruway is closed in both directions between Exit 49 (Depew) and Exit 48A (Pembroke).

Police didn’t specify how many fatalities or injuries there were as of 2:30 p.m., but said children were on the bus.

Emergency vehicles are accompanying school buses headed toward the scene. @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/NyAgIbBVYT — Viktoria Hallikäär (@ViktoriaKrista) August 22, 2025

Emergency crews are working to help those still trapped under the bus, which drove into the median before overcorrecting, rolling over and crashing into a ditch on the side of the interstate.

At least one person has been taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson from ECMC also confirmed that they are preparing for mass casualty incident, but have not accepted any patients as of yet.

Police report that the bus lost control, drove into the median of the Thruway, overcorrected and then drove off the side of the road. The tour bus is currently laying on its side. Police said it rolled.

The New York State Thruway Authority reports that significant delays should be expected and that drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes until further notice.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she has been briefed on the crash and her team is coordinating with state police.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James also posted on X, "This bus crash is heartbreaking, and I'm praying for everyone impacted. Grateful to our first responders on the scene working to rescue and help people."

News.Az