Tourist killed in shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea resort

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

Both victims are foreigners, according to the ministry, but their nationalities were not disclosed.The area where the incident took place will be closed and swimming will be prohibited for two days starting Monday, said the statement, noting that an urgent committee will be formed to investigate the incident.The ministry said it was working closely with the Red Sea Governorate and the concerned authorities to address the situation swiftly and effectively.A similar incident happened in June 2023 when a tiger shark killed a Russian national in Hurghada, another coastal city on the Red Sea north of Marsa Alam.

News.Az