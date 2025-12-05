Yandex metrika counter

Toyota unveils GR GT supercar, race car prototypes - VIDEO

  • Economics
  • Share
Toyota unveils GR GT supercar, race car prototypes - VIDEO
Photo: Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled prototypes of its new GR GT supercar and GR GT3 race car on Friday, both expected to launch around 2027.

The GR GT made its debut at Toyota’s Woven City, a city-sized mobility test course in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture. This marks Toyota’s first supercar since the 2010 Lexus LFA and is positioned as the flagship of its sports car lineup, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Both models are being developed under the GR brand, with the GR GT3 race car based on the GR GT platform. Pricing for the two cars has not yet been announced.

Toyota stated that it plans to continue developing supercars regularly, aiming to pass its manufacturing technology and expertise to future generations. At the event, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda compared the company’s technology and knowledge to seasoning, describing it as “the secret sauce” of car-making.

In addition to the two prototypes, Lexus also unveiled the Lexus LFA Concept, a battery-electric sports car, for the first time.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      