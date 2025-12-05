Toyota unveils GR GT supercar, race car prototypes - VIDEO

The GR GT made its debut at Toyota’s Woven City, a city-sized mobility test course in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture. This marks Toyota’s first supercar since the 2010 Lexus LFA and is positioned as the flagship of its sports car lineup, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Both models are being developed under the GR brand, with the GR GT3 race car based on the GR GT platform. Pricing for the two cars has not yet been announced.

Toyota’s developed a brand new 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 for its new GR GT supercar, and here’s how it sounds… 📷 @evosamj pic.twitter.com/LWlQrKoYNM — evo magazine (@evomagazine) December 5, 2025

Toyota stated that it plans to continue developing supercars regularly, aiming to pass its manufacturing technology and expertise to future generations. At the event, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda compared the company’s technology and knowledge to seasoning, describing it as “the secret sauce” of car-making.

In addition to the two prototypes, Lexus also unveiled the Lexus LFA Concept, a battery-electric sports car, for the first time.