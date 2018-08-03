Trade between Azerbaijan and Udmurtia increased three-fold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade between Azerbaijan and Udmurtia amounted to $2.27 million in the first five months of the year, which is three times more than in the same period of 2017.

The due statement came from the first deputy chairman of the government of Udmurt Republic of Russia Alexander Svinin as he met with an Azerbaijani delegation headed by the vice-president of the National Academy of Sciences, MP Isa Habibbayli, according to AzerTag.

"We will be grateful if you help us organize a business mission of our republic to your country," he said. "This will allow us to show our capabilities, get acquainted with your entrepreneurs and identify specific ways of cooperation," Svinin added.

News.Az

