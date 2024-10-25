Trade between Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS surged 3.7 times since 2015

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ways of promoting integration cooperation in the world in general and in Eurasia in particular were discussed during the BRICS summit in Kazan, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told BelTA following the summit. Chairman of the EEC Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev was among its participants.

"During the summit, the leaders of more than 30 states and a number of leading international associations considered ways of promoting integration cooperation in the world in general and in Eurasia in particular. It was noted that the trade of the Eurasian Economic Union with the BRICS countries is growing and has great potential for further growth. The trade in goods with the BRICS countries in 2023 exceeded $359 billion, which was up by 26% over 2022, and by 3.7 times as against 2015 (when the EAEU Treaty came into force). The share of the BRICS countries in the foreign trade of the EAEU states in 2023 almost doubled from 2021," the EEC said."The Eurasian Economic Union maintains active dialogue with most of the BRICS countries. For example, an agreement on trade and economic cooperation has been signed with China, and there is a roadmap for its development. A free trade zone is being discussed with India. China and India are the largest trading partners of the EAEU," the press service stated.Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran is gaining momentum. In December 2023, the EAEU and Iran signed a free trade agreement. In May 2024, Iran sent a request for observer status at the EAEU."The EAEU is willing to build a systemic dialogue with BRICS in the main areas of its international activities. Plans are in place to exchange best practices in trade regulation, digital economy, customs administration, industrial cooperation, transport, logistics and energy," the EEC added.

News.Az