Train collision in Czech Republic injures dozens

Two passenger trains collided in the Czech Republic on Thursday, leaving at least five people seriously injured and 40 others with minor injuries, local officials and media reported.

The fire and rescue services said the crash occurred about 132 kilometers south of Prague, and all passengers from both trains were safely evacuated. A spokeswoman for a regional hospital confirmed the admission of five seriously injured individuals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Transport Minister Martin Kupka noted that the cause is under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting that one train may have passed a signal at stop.

Authorities continue to probe the incident and ensure the safety of the affected passengers.

