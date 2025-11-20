Israel’s Gaza strikes kill at least 28 Palestinians in major ceasefire breach

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 28 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday as Israel carried out a wave of air attacks across the Gaza Strip, marking one of the deadliest violations of the United States-brokered ceasefire that took effect last month. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 77 others were wounded as bombardments struck multiple areas already devastated by more than two years of war.

Medical sources that the Israeli strikes hit three main locations, including the coastal al-Mawasi zone near Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Another attack targeted a crowded junction in the Shujayea area of eastern Gaza City, where many displaced families had gathered. A separate air raid destroyed a building in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, killing at least 10 people, including an entire family, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

A mother, father, and their three children were among those killed in Zeitoun. He said the renewed bombardments have caused rising panic across the strip, despite the ceasefire formally remaining in place.

“Palestinians are experiencing daily horrors,” Mahmoud reported from Gaza City. “Despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into force on October 10, bombings have not stopped. The war is still taking place, and Palestinians are still dying.”

Israel’s military said the latest strikes were launched in response to what it described as an attack on its troops in Khan Younis. “The army will continue to act forcefully to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel,” it said in a statement.

Hamas called Israel’s explanation “a flimsy and transparent attempt to justify its crimes,” accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using the incident as pretext to escalate attacks and “resume the genocide” against Palestinians.

Wednesday’s strikes also coincided with Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Tensions there have been rising sharply since an air raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon killed more than a dozen people just a day earlier.

The escalation comes days after the UN Security Council endorsed US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan, which includes deploying an international stabilisation force and creating a new “board of peace” to oversee Gaza’s governance. Hamas and other Palestinian factions rejected the resolution, calling it an attempt to sideline Palestinian national aspirations.

Rights group Al-Haq urged UN member states to oppose the plan, warning that it threatens Palestinian self-determination. Analysts say Israel’s ongoing attacks are already testing the credibility and enforceability of the UN-backed ceasefire.

Khaled Elgindy of the Quincy Institute told that the strikes challenge the international community’s ability to uphold the agreement. “If the United States is not going to act, we will continue to see a war under the pretext of a ceasefire,” he said.

Israel has violated the ceasefire at least 393 times since October 10.

