Transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan rises by 47%: Deputy PM

In January-August of this year, transit cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan increased by 47 percent compared to the same period last year, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, said at a meeting with Russian and Iranian officials in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mustafayev noted that located in the center of the International North-South and East-West transport corridors, Azerbaijan has become an important transport and logistics center of the region.

“There are close historical ties and shared cultural values between our countries. Azerbaijan is interested in developing strategic, political, economic, and cultural relations with both countries. In particular, the International North-South Transport Corridor, in which our countries are a participant, is one of the largest transport cooperation projects: This corridor is of great importance in terms of economic efficiency, the large volume of cargo transportation, time and safety,” the deputy premier added.

News.Az