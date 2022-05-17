Yandex metrika counter

Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline sharply increased

Transportation of transit oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline has increased sharply, said Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee, News.az reports.

In January-April current year, 11,611,1 thousand tons of oil were transported via main oil pipelines in Azerbaijan, which is 2.5% less than in comparison to the relevant figure of 2021.

79% of transportation was carried out through the BTC oil export pipeline, and 9,173,3 thousand tons of oil was transported through the pipeline during the reporting period (1.2% less than in comparison to the relevant figure in 2021).

According to the report, 1,575,1 thousand tons of transit oil (22.2% more in annual comparison) was transported through the BTC pipeline during the reporting period.


