iPhone 18 Pro leak reveals massive camera bump to stay
Pic.:Image credit: Future
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain its signature large camera plateau as Apple continues its typical two-year design cycle, though a new red color option may be introduced.
While the overall physical structure remains similar, leakers suggest Apple is testing a smaller Dynamic Island by moving some Face ID hardware beneath the display, News.Az reports, citing T3.com .
This potential change would maximize usable screen space for gaming and media without sacrificing security or functionality, though official confirmation isn't expected until the anticipated September 2026 launch.
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By Leyla Şirinova