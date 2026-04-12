Electric car demand surges in Europe amid Iran war fuel shock

Interest in electric vehicles has sharply increased across Europe since the outbreak of the war in Iran, as soaring petrol prices push consumers toward cheaper alternatives, News.Az reports, citing theguardian.

Online marketplaces in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain have recorded a significant rise in inquiries about electric cars since the conflict began in February. The surge in demand reflects growing concerns among drivers over fuel costs, which have spiked following disruptions in global energy markets.

The escalation of hostilities, marked by the first strikes on February 28, triggered turbulence in commodity markets after Iran effectively shut down the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil and gas exports. The resulting supply shock has driven petrol prices higher worldwide, sparking protests in several countries.

In contrast, electricity prices have remained relatively stable, making electric vehicles a more attractive and cost-effective option for consumers navigating the ongoing energy crisis.