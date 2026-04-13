Iran restores rail links between Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad

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Iran has restored key rail connections between Tehran, Tabriz, and Mashhad after a brief suspension caused by recent infrastructure disruptions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Damaged rail lines between Tehran and Tabriz, as well as Tabriz and Mashhad, have been repaired and train services have now resumed following a four-to-five day interruption.

The Tehran–Tabriz–Van international train departed from Tehran to Van, Türkiye, overnight, passing through the restored railway sections.

News.Az