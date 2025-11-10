Trial opens for German Christmas market attack that left 6 dead - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of a man accused of driving into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, and killing six people, began on Monday.

Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, 50, is facing trial in a specially constructed, high-security courtroom that can hold up to 700 people, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The attack happened on Dec. 20, 2024. The indictment alleges that Al Abdulmohsen drove through the Magdeburg Christmas Market, zigzagging at speeds up to 30 mph. Six people died, including one child, and 323 others were injured.

Al Abdulmohsen is from Saudi Arabia and has been a German resident since 2006. He is a psychiatrist who has worked in a psychiatric ward for addicts in the area since 2020.

Euro News reported that he has expressed extreme views on social media against Germany, Islam and Saudi Arabia, as well as a secular refugee organization in Cologne, Germany.

He allegedly justified the attack in an eight-page letter to the prosecutor's office, saying he'd do it again if he had the opportunity, Euro News reported. Handwriting analysis confirmed it was from Al Abdulmohsen.

The trial is expected to last several months.

News.Az