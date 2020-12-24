Trilateral statement on Karabakh is one of the most important events in the global context - Russian MFA

The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most important events not only on the regional scale but also in the global context, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"This is one of the most important achievements,” Zakharova said. “The role of Russia is obvious."

“There is huge work behind the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, and its implementation is associated with even bigger work,” the spokesperson said. “There is a lot of complex work ahead. When there is peace, a lot is achievable."

