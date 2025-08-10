Tropical development is likely in the days ahead

The NHC has an 80% chance that 97L develops into an organized tropical system over the next 7 days. Model guidance suggests a more organized tropical system is likely next week.

Once the INVEST develops into a tropical depression or potential tropical cyclone the National Hurricane Center will issue a cone. Until then, model data will be somewhat limited to global models and spaghetti plots, which can struggle during the early stages of tropical development. While current data is helpful, data and forecasting skill improves once hurricane hunters go into the area of disturbed weather.

There are no current concerns for North Florida or South Georgia with INVEST-97L as of right now. The early model guidance wants to curve the storm away from the east coast of the United States.

We will watch, wait and see how this evolves over the next week or two. No need to be in panic mode right now.

With the peak of hurricane season approaching, we want you to be weather aware, prepared and not scared for the peak of hurricane season. We are always watching every model run, every hour, of every day to ensure your safety.