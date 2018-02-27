TRT World prepares report on Karabakh - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish TV channel TRT World has prepared a report on Talish height, freed from the Armenian occupation.

According to Oxu.Az, the story tells about the April battles of 2016 and the successes of the Azerbaijani army.

Also in the report includes the interview of Major General Hikmet Hasanov and the head of the Executive Power of Khojaly district Shahmar Usubov.

TRT World featured excellent shots demonstrating the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az

News.Az