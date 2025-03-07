Trudeau declares himself a 'Zionist'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau openly identified as a "Zionist," stating that no one in Canada should feel fearful of using the term.

"The term Zionist increasingly being tossed around as a pejorative, in spite of the fact that it simply means believing in the right of Jewish people, like all people, to determine their own future, is not normal," he claimed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trudeau then identified himself as Zionist by saying: "No one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves a Zionist. I am a Zionist."

