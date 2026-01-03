Trump administration aware of explosions in Caracas - US media

This comes after weeks of pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the Trump administration.
The US president accuses his Venezuelan counterpart of infiltrating America with drug trafficking and crime.
Officials in the Trump administration are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft activity over Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.
